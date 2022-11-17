Just Stop Oil: Ministers condemn M25 reporter arrests
- Published
Two Home Office ministers have condemned the arrests of reporters covering the Just Stop Oil protests on the M25 last week.
LBC's Charlotte Lynch, documentary maker Rich Felgate and photographer Tom Bowles were arrested by police.
Lord Murray of Blidworth said the police action was "clearly wrong" while Lord Sharpe of Epsom said it "should not have happened".
Hertfordshire Police said measures were in place so the media could do its job.
Ms Lynch described her arrest - on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance - as "absolutely terrifying".
Mr Felgate and Mr Bowles said they were held in police custody for about 13 hours after trying to cover the protests.
Responding to concerns raised over the recent incidents, Lord Sharpe said: "Clearly, the arrest of journalists lawfully reporting on events should not have happened.
"I understand an independent investigation into the arrests has been commissioned by the relevant police force."
Tory frontbencher Lord Murray, said: "This was clearly wrong and should not have happened.
"Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that additional measures are now in place to ensure legitimate media are able to do their jobs."
He added: "Of course, we would expect the police to consider the likelihood of someone having a reasonable excuse when making arrest decisions, but the police must be able to intervene early to deal with serious disruption without having to go through bureaucratic hurdles."
In a statement released last week, Hertfordshire's Chief Constable Charlie Hall said measures were now in place so legitimate media could carry out their reporting.
The force had made a request for another police service to independently investigate Hertfordshire Police's approach to the protests.
Just Stop Oil activists disrupted parts of the M25 for four days last week, by climbing gantries.
A number of protesters were arrested.
Just Stop Oil said it was calling for the government to tackle climate change by ending the country's use of fossil fuels, to invest in renewable energy and for better building insulation.
