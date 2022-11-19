Luton Town 'constant fan' Fred Young dies at 102

Fred Young met Luton Town's Mick Harford several times and called him "a friend"

A football fan who supported his club for more than 80 years has died aged 102.

Great-great-grandfather Fred Young had followed Luton Town avidly and went to every home and away game until the Covid-19 pandemic.

His son Steve Young said the club was in his "blood" and "everything revolved around Luton Town".

The club said it was "saddened" by Mr Young's death and "grateful for his constant support".

Andrew Shinnie presented Mr Young with a 'Young 100' shirt to honour his 100th birthday

Mr Young was given a free season card by the club and his own 'Young 100' shirt to mark his 100th birthday in 2020.

A Hatters spokesman said he was "well-known to players, managers, staff and his fellow supporters alike".

"We were all accustomed to seeing Fred in the stand home and away, even at far-flung places like Carlisle on cold midweek nights, and are grateful for his constant support over so many years," he added.

Steve Young said his father was "an absolute legend, an absolutely incredible man who was warm friendly, and nobody ever had a bad word to say about him".

Mr Young received a telegram from the late Queen to mark his 100th birthday

He passed away peacefully on Thursday, but his son said he had always joked about wanting "to die at Luton".

Since then the family have received many messages from the club, including Mick Harford and chief executive Gary Sweet.

Steve Young said when his mother passed away in 2008, after 65 years of marriage to Mr Young, the club gave his father "purpose in life".

"Football was my life growing up, everything revolved around Luton Town, it was in our blood.

"Going to the games for him was his pleasure, going with his friends and his mates kept him going.

"Luton Town was always with him," he said.

Fred Young had watched Luton play since the 1940s

