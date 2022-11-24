Met Police officer David Carrick faces further nine sex offence charges
- Published
A Metropolitan Police officer previously accused of 44 sex offences has been charged with a further nine against one person.
David Carrick, 47, of Hertfordshire, now faces 53 charges against 13 complainants.
The Crown Prosecution Service said the full list of alleged offences took place between 2003 and 2020.
Mr Carrick will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday in relation to the latest charges.
They relate to alleged offences in July 2003 and include six counts of rape, one of false imprisonment, one of indecent assault and one of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Mr Carrick was due to face trial over the 44 charges on 6 February next year at Southwark Crown Court.
Those charges were:
- Twenty-one counts of rape
- Nine counts of sexual assault
- Five counts of assault by penetration
- Three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour
- Two counts of false imprisonment
- Two counts of attempted rape
- One count of attempted sexual assault by penetration
- One count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent
Mr Carrick worked as part of the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and has been suspended from duty.