Luton Borough Council speaks of legal action over asylum seekers
- Published
A council leader said she had been left with "no realistic option" other than legal action over a "large number" of asylum seekers being placed in Luton.
Hazel Simmons, at Luton Borough Council, said the Home Office had moved many people to the town in recent weeks "without any advance warning".
The Labour leader said she was "deeply concerned" for their safety and welfare and called it "unacceptable".
The Home Office has been contacted for comment.
Many areas of the UK have been housing more asylum seekers in temporary accommodation in recent weeks due to new arrivals coming to the Kent coast.
In a statement released by Ms Simmons, she said: "We are deeply concerned about the safety and welfare of a large number of asylum seekers that the Home Office has placed in Luton in recent weeks without any advance warning.
"The extreme additional pressure this is placing on public services that are already under immense strain is unacceptable.
"The Home Office is putting the welfare of vulnerable people at risk by placing them in accommodation that is completely unsuitable."
She said "Luton has been, and will always be, a caring and compassionate town", with it being home to many people who have fled "conflict, disaster, discrimination and dangerous war zones across the world".
"However, it is abundantly clear that this compassion is being abused as there is a disproportionately high number of asylum seekers being placed by the Home Office in Luton compared to other places across the country," she said.
"Luton represents just over 3% of the East of England population yet is currently hosting 24% of asylum seekers placed in hotels in the region. This does not include refugees and asylum seekers we are already hosting in other forms of accommodation.
"It is completely unfair on these vulnerable individuals who are placed here with little support and then told to rely on local services that are almost at breaking point following years of austerity, the pandemic and the current cost of living crisis.
"The failure of the Home Office to respond leaves us with no realistic option to defend the welfare and rights of both asylum seekers and our community other than legal action."
Luton Borough Council has been asked to clarify how many asylum seekers have been placed in the town in recent weeks and whether it has lodged any legal action with the courts.
Regarding asylum seekers being placed in Northamptonshire, the Home Office previously told the BBC: "We are dealing with an unprecedented increase in asylum cases, but despite this we continue to ensure that the accommodation provided is safe, secure and leaves no-one destitute."
