Aylesbury: Boy, 11, taken to hospital after hit and run
Published
An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with a head injury after being involved in a hit and run collision.
A small red car struck him on Ellen Road in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, at about 16:10 GMT on Thursday, Thames Valley Police said.
Officers said the car, which was damaged in the incident, failed to stop afterwards.
The force has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
PC Colin Riley said: "As a result of the collision, the front nearside light was broken and so we would ask anyone who sees, or who may have seen, this vehicle to please report this to us."
