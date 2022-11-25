Milton Keynes: Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi jailed for Joseph Tayaye murder
- Published
A man who murdered a rival drug dealer in a "planned execution" has been jailed for at least 25 years.
Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi, 21, stabbed Joseph Tayaye, 21, who was found with a chest injury outside his home in The Hide, Milton Keynes in March and died later.
The trial heard the victim had obtained Olatuyi's phone and "taunted him" by posting images of it on social media.
Olatuyi, from Stanton Avenue in the city, was jailed for life at Luton Crown Court.
Olatuyi had denied murder but during his trial, the court heard that two days before the stabbing, the two men had a fight, during which Mr Tayaye managed to obtain the defendant's mobile phone and posted images of it online.
Prosecutor, Benjamin Aina KC, said: "Both men - the deceased and the defendant - were drug dealers.
"They had a long-standing dispute. They did not like each other.
"He [Mr Tayaye] was taunting the defendant about the fact that he had managed to obtain his mobile phone."
Olatuyi travelled to the victim's home on a scooter just before midnight on 28 March and stabbed him outside the house.
"This was a murder that was a planned execution responding to Mr Tayaye taunting [him] over the loss of his mobile," Mr Aina said.
Following the attack, Olatuyi disposed of the his own clothing, the knife and the scooter and fled to Northern Ireland, where he was arrested three days later.
Olatuyi had claimed in a statement in court that he acted in self-defence during the previous fight and he was not the man who later stabbed Mr Tayaye.
He was also found guilty of affray, having a knife on the day of the killing and perverting the course of justice. He had pleaded guilty to having the knife during the fight two days earlier.
Judge David Farrell KC, said Olatuyi, who was facing trial for three robberies in 2019, would not have been able to commit the murder had he not been bailed.
"If a different decision had been made this murder would never have been committed."
Sentencing him, the judge said Olatuyi had shown "no remorse" throughout the trial.
"You and Mr Tayaye had a long-standing dispute," he said.
"It is clear you did not like each other. It was a deliberate revenge attack by you."
Speaking after the conviction last month, Det Ch Insp Will Crowther, from Thames Valley Police, said: "Olatuyi's refusal to accept responsibility for his actions has meant Joseph's family have had to go through the additional trauma of a trial."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk