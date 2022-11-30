Met Police officer David Carrick in court charged with nine new offences
- Published
A Metropolitan Police officer accused of multiple sexual offences against women has appeared in court charged with nine more offences.
PC David Carrick faces 53 charges in total against 13 complainants, including 27 counts of rape.
The nine new charges relate to one complainant and are alleged to have taken place in 2003.
Following a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, he is next due at St Albans Crown Court on 14 December.
Mr Carrick, 47, from Hertfordshire, is due to face trial over the previous 44 charges on 6 February at Southwark Crown Court.
The armed officer, who served with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, is accused of the following offences:
- Twenty-seven counts of rape
- Nine counts of sexual assault
- Five counts of assault by penetration
- Three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour
- Three counts of false imprisonment
- Two counts of attempted rape
- One count of attempted sexual assault by penetration
- One count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent
- One count of indecent assault
- One count of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk