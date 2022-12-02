Milton Keynes stab murder teen's dad welcomes Knife Angel
- Published
The father of a murdered teenager hopes a sculpture dedicated to victims of knife crime will have "a big impact" in the city where he died.
Jason Fathers' son Jay was 18 when he was stabbed to death at a New Year's Eve party in 2021 in Milton Keynes.
The 27ft (8m)-tall monument, known as the Knife Angel, is made from 100,000 bladed weapons handed to police in knife amnesties across the country.
It has been installed outside MK Dons' Stadium MK in Bletchley.
Callum Aylett, 22, from Walsh's Manor in the city, was jailed for a minimum of 28 years as part of a life sentence for the New Year's Day murder, which was the culmination of a dispute with his neighbours, his trial heard.
The court heard Jay Fathers had not been involved in the dispute, but had been visiting his friends.
Mr Fathers said "we're trying to educate against knife crime and carrying weapons".
The bereaved parent said he was "very pleased" to have the sculpture in the city during "the festive period where there can be knife crime issues".
The National Monument Against Violence & Aggression was created by Alfie Bradley at the British Ironworks Centre at Oswestry, Shropshire, and unveiled in 2017.
It features messages from families of knife crime victims engraved on its wings and it travels around the country with the aim of warning people about the consequences of knife crime and aggression.
Knife Angel's arrival in Milton Keynes is part of a month-long action against violence supported by organisations including Thames Valley Police, the Police and Crime Commissioner and MK Dons Sports.
It was due to be installed outside the city's railway station until the football club asked to host it.
"We're doing assemblies in all the schools and we've already had young people say that it's good to be able to talk about their own experiences of knife crime and gangs in MK," said Maralyn Smith, chief executive of MK Dons Sport and Education Trust.
"They want to feel safe here and understand how to keep themselves safe."
Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber said: "This powerful sculpture reminds us of the devastating impact of violence and aggression as well as being a symbol for change."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk