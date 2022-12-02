Milton Keynes: Car crashes into Joules store leaving man injured

Fire engine outside the scene of the crash at a Joules store with part of the wall missingJamie Dunlop
A man was hurt after the car crashed into the store at Centre:MK

A man has been injured after a car crashed into a Joules store in Milton Keynes.

It happened at the shop on Silbury Arcade in Centre:MK just before 15:00 GMT on Thursday.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said an electric car drove into the shop and one man was treated by ambulance crews after sustaining "impact injuries".

The store is due to remain closed while repairs are carried out.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics