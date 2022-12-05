High Wycombe man, 91, who died after burglary named as John Brackin Snr
- Published
A 91-year-old man who died a week after a break-in at his home has been named.
John Brackin Snr was seriously injured during the burglary in Cedar Terrace, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on 19 November and died in hospital on 28 November.
Thames Valley Police subsequently opened a murder investigation.
Andrew Francis, 46, has been charged with burglary and grievous bodily harm with intent and is due to appear in court later this month.
Mr Francis, of West Wycombe Road in High Wycombe, is also changed with criminal damage and assault of an emergency worker.
The force has not issued any update to those charges ahead of his appearance at Aylesbury Crown Court on 23 December.
A 39-year-old man from High Wycombe and a woman, also 39, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary, and released on bail.
Mr Brackin's family said the father of five, who was also a grandfather and great-grandfather, was "quite simply a lovely, bubbly gentleman" and they would "miss him dearly".
"He was a very proud man and a very neat and orderly one," a statement said.
"Everything in his home had a place and he didn't like anything out of that place.
"In his latter years, he didn't go anywhere without his slippers. He even attended the funeral of his beloved Rose in them earlier this year. He liked to be comfortable."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk