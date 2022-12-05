Watford pedestrian dies following road crash
A pedestrian in his 70s has died after he was hit by a car in Hertfordshire.
It happened at about 17:50 GMT on Friday on the A405 North Orbital junction of Bucknalls Lane in Watford.
The man was struck by a black Toyota Yaris and died at the scene, police said. The driver, a woman in her 20s, was not injured.
The road was closed until midnight for police investigation work. Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
