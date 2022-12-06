King Charles III meets Luton residents and community leaders
- Published
King Charles III has met community leaders during a visit to Luton.
He met members of The Ghana Society, the Royal British Legion and the Luton Town football academy during his first engagements in Bedfordshire since becoming monarch.
The King also officially opened the Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple and met volunteers at the Sikh Soup Kitchen.
Meanwhile, a man has been arrested after an egg was reportedly thrown at the King.
The King was temporarily steered away from crowds outside the town hall, while Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s had been arrested on suspicion of common assault and was in police custody.
Before the egg incident, the King was greeted by Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Susan Lousada and Mayor of Luton Sameera Saleem.
He also met representatives from Luton Council and the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye, who was previously supported by the Prince's Trust.
Dorothy Llewellyn-Lewis met the King outside Luton Town Hall and said it was "just amazing".
"It was just the most special moment of my life," she said.
"I said about how I wanted him to say something nice about Luton and how we love living here."
After visiting the hall, the King officially opened the Sikh temple and spoke to volunteers at the soup kitchen.
It serves 150 vegetarian hot meals every Sunday outside the hall, in addition to a vegetarian hot meal served seven days per week, 365 days per year at the Gurdwara.
The King removed his shoes and put on a Ramaal headscarf in the temple, where he made a namaste gesture as he greeted people.
He unveiled a plaque at the temple which included the date, with the monarch joking it was a good job he "turned up on the right day".
Kuldeep Singh Basra, a trustee of the Gurdwara, said it was "a good achievement for the Sikh community in Luton to host the royal visit".
Gurch Randhawa, who showed the King around the Gurdwara, called it a "momentous occasion".
The King was also due to ride the DART (Direct Air-Rail Transit) - a cable-drawn, driverless railway running on a 1.4-mile (2.2km) line connecting Luton Airport Parkway station to the airport terminal in just over three minutes, 24 hours a day. It will replace shuttle buses which pick up passengers every 10 minutes.
The completion of the link is more than two years behind schedule and the King is being given a special trip during his visit, with the line not due to carry passengers until 2023.
