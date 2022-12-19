Pantomime returns to Aylesbury theatre 'with a vengeance'
Pantomime returns unrestricted in 2022 after Covid rules brought the curtain down - and pushed productions online - for two years. In 2021, the pandemic was described as the "elephant in the room", with audiences kept at arms' length and often nervous to return to live theatre venues.
We asked some of those involved in the production of Aladdin at Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre what pantomime will be like this year.
'We're back with a vengeance'
Singer and comedian La Voix, who plays Widow Twankey, has been involved with the Waterside's pantomime since the theatre opened in 2010.
In 2021, Cinderella went ahead with the cast in a "panto bubble", Covid testing every day and keeping reduced audience participation.
The entertainer says looking back it was "more stressful than we realised".
"Last year we were one of the lucky theatres that opened and it was great for people to have the opportunity to escape the real world, it was joyous," she says.
"We managed to keep open, sometimes we were down to one villager and one dancer and people were doing other parts all over the place but we kept going."
Cinderella also had no children involved in the show, either as dancers or singers.
"We didn't realise how key these things were to panto," she says, "and there was also a lot of social distancing so there was a very different feel, but people were still up for a good time."
This year, the cast are "100% full throttle back", she says, and even the cost of living does not seem to have put people off.
"I think audiences have thrown caution to the wind and are saying 'we'll go to the panto now because we don't know if we'll still have the money later'," La Voix says.
"Panto is a tradition that, until it was taken away, you didn't realise [how important it was] and now we're set to have the biggest selling panto in the theatre's history.
"We're back with a vengeance, it's great."
'Fun and laughter is needed at the moment'
Like La Voix, Andy Collins, who is playing Wishee Washee, has been involved with the Waterside pantomime from the beginning.
His 12 days of Christmas routine has become the stuff of legend in the area and usually involves him running around the theatre in a mass water fight with the audience.
In 2021, the routine met with the red tape associated with Covid.
"Last year there was talk of not doing it," the BBC Three Counties Radio Breakfast Show presenter says, "but I said 'if you can't do 12 days, you might as well not do the panto'."
"So I had to basically sign my life away, and wear a mask and a big yellow suit to get out amongst them but it was great.
"I'm always blown away by 12 days of Christmas... the kids really get into it, it's absolutely bonkers... but this year it's even better, I love it."
He adds that concerns that people might not come due to the cost of living crisis this year are not borne out in Aylesbury.
"I think [people] have realised it's about family time and having experiences and coming to the theatre is an experience as a family," he says.
"For the two hours you're in the pantomime, real life is left outside and you enter a world of escapism, fun and laughter and that's just what's needed at the moment.
"We have an unbelievable cast and a brilliant team, both back stage and out front - it's the perfect vehicle and at a time when life is tough, audiences are loving it."
'It's the busiest panto in our history'
Theatre director Sophie Denney says people have returned to the theatre with confidence, not just at Christmas but throughout the year.
Many venues asked for vaccination status or negative Covid tests well into the spring of 2021.
"Last year [panto] was about making the most of things and it was lovely to be back, but there was still so much uncertainty about everything," she says.
"We saw a real comeback once restrictions were not enforced any more across the board, people wanted to come back and move forward.
"Then just as concern about Covid was dwindling, the cost of living crisis came up.
"But if people have choices to make, then we're finding that going to the panto is still important.
"This year we are going to have the busiest one in our history."
She adds that, through this year, people have been more "selective" and the last three years have proved the importance of "listening to your audience".
Their demographic has also changed, with more visitors in the 18-26 age bracket. For some of the longer running shows, people are not booking as far in advance as they used to.
"Part of this is the Covid hangover," she says, "and then with the cost of living people aren't sure what money they will have so they're waiting a bit longer to book, but there's not a drop in sales generally, it's just at different times.
"It's our job to make sure that we're providing the content people want to see and make theatre accessible, like giving early bird discounts.
"We can offer escapism that is affordable, two crucial influencers in modern times.
"We're not saving lives but my goodness we are affecting them. Art stops people thinking about their difficulties and they find escapism."
