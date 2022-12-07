Council pauses road closures to allow for Christmas shopping
- Published
A county council has paused work on cycling and pedestrian paths until January to allow for Christmas shopping.
Hertfordshire County Council said the work at Hunters Bridge in Welwyn Garden City and on London Road in Buntingford would be on hold until 2 January.
The schemes aim to make roads "easier and safer" for walkers and cyclists.
The authority said road closures would be lifted "allowing Christmas shopping to be more accessible".
The Hunters Bridge works are due to be completed in February while the London Road scheme is due to be completed in the summer.
The council said "good progress" has been made on both projects.
