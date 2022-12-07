Police seek man in handcuffs who has 'gone missing' in Milton Keynes

Rui went missing from Milton Keynes in the early hours of 7 December 2022Thames Valley Police
Police say the man went missing from Milton Keynes

Police have warned the public not to approach a man in handcuffs who has "gone missing".

Thames Valley Police said a 28-year-old man known as Rui, no surname given, was last seen in Milton Keynes in the early hours of Wednesday.

He was wearing a green camouflage top, grey jogging bottoms and blue trainers.

The man, who also has links to Wembley in London, is described as 6ft 4in (2m) tall with dark hair and a beard.

The force has not yet confirmed whether he was in custody at the time he disappeared.

Thames Valley Police
The public have been asked not to approach the man

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics