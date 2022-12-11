Gas cannister thrown from A1(M) bridge near Baldock
- Published
A gas cannister smashed through the windscreen of a lorry and hit the driver after being thrown from a motorway bridge.
Hertfordshire Police said the 30cm (12in) cannister was thrown on to the A1(M) between junction 10 and nine near Baldock at about 19:30 GMT on Saturday.
It struck the lorry driver in the face but he managed to safely bring his vehicle to a stop.
Det Sgt Michael Ball described it as "an incredibly reckless act".
The force said two people were seen on the footbridge which leads to Coachman's Lane in Baldock.
Mr Ball said: "This could have resulted in serious injury or even worse to innocent motorists.
"Throwing any items from a height onto a moving carriageway is extremely dangerous," he said.
"I'm appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident or who was driving near the bridge at the time and may have captured dash cam footage to get in touch."
Police said the lorry had been travelling in the southbound carriageway and the driver had not been seriously injured.
