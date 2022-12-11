Newport Pagnell teen arrested after passenger, 19, dies in crash
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after another teenager died in a car crash.
Thames Valley Police said a Vauxhall Corsa crashed at North Crawley, Milton Keynes at about 21:50 GMT on Saturday. No other vehicles were involved.
A 19-year-old male passenger died at the scene and three other teenagers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver was detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was also arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.
The 18-year-old man from Newport Pagnell remains in police custody.
Sgt Tyrone Powell paid tribute to members of the public who stopped at the scene and appealed for any other witnesses to come forward.
"This was a tragic collision in which a young man sadly lost his life and several others were injured.
"Our thoughts are foremost with the family of the young man who died in this incident," he added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk