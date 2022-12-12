East of England: Snow causes road closures and long delays
Commuters are facing gridlocked roads in parts of the East of England after heavy snowfall overnight.
Hertfordshire Police have been escorting gritting lorries to sections of the M25 that have been at a standstill for several hours.
The motorway is closed in both directions between junctions 25 for the A10 and 23 for South Mimms.
National Highways is urging only "absolutely essential" travel on the roads in south-east England on Monday.
In a tweet, train operator Greater Anglia said "do not travel" until after 08:00 GMT, and then to check if your train was still running.
The Met Office has extended a yellow weather warning for snow and icy patches until 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.
In Essex, both the police and fire service warned against anything except essential travel and said that overnight they had had callouts to vehicles stuck in the snow which they were not able to recover.
Essex Police said they were receiving a high number of 999 calls related to crashes due to the weather conditions.
In a post on social media, the force said: "If you are able to, please avoid using the roads under the current conditions.
"Due to the number of RTCs [road traffic collisions], recovery companies are under extra pressure and obviously unable to travel at usual speed, adding to the delay.
"This then means that we have fewer resources to respond to other emergency calls."
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said there had been multiple reports of cars getting stuck on minor and major roads across overnight and the force also urged people not to travel.
On Sunday, motorists were stranded on the M25 for hours due to the snow.
Delays remained on the M25 between junction 26 for Waltham Abbey and junction 24 for Potters Bar due to reports of a jack-knifed lorry.
There have also been issues with the M11 in both directions between Loughton and Harlow in Essex - with snow, slow traffic and vehicles struggling on slip roads.
'New job'
Ryan Tilcock was stuck on the M25 on the Herts/Essex border.
He left Bedford on Sunday to drop off his children in Colchester, but then became stuck as he tried to make the return journey.
He said: "There's a lot of snow, I've seen people come off the road and a couple of shunts.
"I saw someone leave and come back with a fast food container, so maybe they've gone to get a kebab or something.
"I'm supposed to start a new job in a few hours, so this is quite the excuse."
Essex has also been hit by about 100 school closures. Visit the Essex County Council website for full details.
In Cambridgeshire, more than a dozen schools have closed due to safety concerns about pupils and staff being able to safely travel. The county council's website has the latest information.
