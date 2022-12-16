Hertfordshire yarn-bombers raise £13k despite missing postbox toppers

St Albans postbox topperKaty Lewis/BBC
New postbox toppers in St Albans this year include scale model of the city's cathedral

A group of yarn-bombers have seen their creations raise more than £13,000 half way through their charity fundraising month despite many going missing.

St Albans Postboxes installed 60 festive postbox toppers across Hertfordshire on 1 December, but eight have since disappeared.

Organisers have worked hard to replace them while others "magically" returned.

Co-founder, Candy Stuart, said the group was "disappointed but never deterred".

More than £82,000 has been raised for charity since the project started in 2018.

St Albans Postboxes 2022
The Christmas tree in St Peter's Street also lights up at night

Each is sponsored by a local business and QR codes lead to a donation site to raise money for charities - which this year are St Albans Action For Homeless and St Albans Community Pantry.

New toppers include a scale model of St Albans Cathedral, created by The Sopwell Knitters and the 12 Days of Christmas.

A project spokeswoman said they were "devastated" when the first one was reported missing in the early hours of 2 December - and another within 24 hours.

St Albans Postboxes 2022
This new topper went missing within 12 hours of being put on its postbox in Sandpit Lane and then mysteriously returned
St Albans Postboxes 2022
This nativity scene in Abbotts Avenue also went missing within 24 hours

Since then, eight have disappeared, although one was located nearby in a garden and others "reappeared magically", the group said. Others have been vandalised.

The latest casualty was a green dinosaur, which went missing from the Herts Belles WI topper at the Clock Tower, depicting the Waffle House restaurant.

St Albans Postboxes 2022
The latest casualty is a green dinosaur which went missing from the Herts Belles WI topper at the Clock Tower

Hannah Hope, from Hannah Hope Nutrition, said she was "so upset" when the creation she sponsored, a depiction of the Wizard of Oz, was taken.

"My family and I were so happy to see what we considered 'our' topper go up," she said.

"It lasted on display for a matter of a few days until someone decided they would take it."

She added it had been replaced by Father Christmas and some penguins which were "just adorable".

St Albans Postboxes 2022
Hannah Hope sponsored this Wizard of Oz themed topper in Lemsford Road which was taken...
St Albans Postboxes 2022
...but later replaced with a Santa and penguins

Ms Stuart said: "It's always so disappointing when the amazing creations are stolen or damaged as so much work goes into this project by our crafters.

"We will always do our best to replace missing ones, it's really upsetting for [the makers] when their work is stolen, especially so early on in December.

"These beauties are not toys and are full of wire, glue and other nasties - they are made to decorate a postbox and to raise money.

"But we are never deterred."

St Albans Postboxes 2022
Creator Diane MacDonald said it was "soul-destroying" when her topper was taken from its Wheathampstead location, although it has returned

Co-founder Clare Suttie said they "try to focus on all the positives".

"There is nothing like seeing people's faces light up when they see a topper," she said.

"And in what is obviously a very challenging year financially for so many people and local businesses, we are thrilled to have raised £13,731 already."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics