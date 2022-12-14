New appeal after man badly injured in Hitchin bar fight
- Published
Police have made a new appeal for information after an assault in a bar left a man with life-changing injuries.
A fight broke out between a group of men inside CHIC on Churchgate in Hitchin at about 03:10 GMT on Sunday, 20 November.
It then carried on outside a short time later and Hertfordshire Police said detectives wanted to hear from anyone who saw either altercation.
Two men have been arrested and bailed while the investigation continues.
Det Con Manni Kaur said: "I am particularly keen to hear from a man we believe may have footage of the incident that happened outside of the bar. The witness was wearing a cream/white jacket.
"This was an extremely serious assault, which has caused life-changing injuries to the victim, so I encourage anyone who may have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to please come forward."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk