Pulloxhill: Man killed in two-vehicle crash is named
The family of a man who died a week after he was injured in a car crash on the way home from a carol concert said he was a "kind and gentle man".
Roy Pinnock, 90, from Barton-le-Clay in Bedfordshire, was a passenger in one of two vehicles that crashed in Pulloxhill at about 22:15 GMT on 2 December.
He died from his injuries in hospital last Saturday.
Bedfordshire Police said the driver of the other car had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
The suspect had also been detained on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit for alcohol and was released on bail pending further investigation.
Mr Pinnock's family said he was a "great family man" and had attended a "wonderful evening of carols at Pulloxhill church" before the crash.
"Roy was a kind and gentle man, who lived a peaceful and simple life," a statement said.
"He loved his garden and spent a lot of time both working in it and enjoying the plants and wildlife.
"He had a strong faith and was very active in the church at both Barton and Pulloxhill."
They added he had many friends both within the church and the village and would be "sorely missed".
Detectives said they were investigating a crash between a Vauxhall Astra and a Volkswagen Polo and called for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Sgt Craig Wheeler said: "We would be especially keen to hear from anyone with dashcam or other video footage which can help with our investigation."
