Hertfordshire council tax rise proposed to support police
- Published
A police and crime commissioner has proposed an average of £15 a year increase to council tax to help fund his county's largest ever force.
David Lloyd said this would generate an extra £7m towards the £271.6m it would cost to run the Hertfordshire force in the next financial year.
It would also help to meet the added pressures of rising wage and fuel costs, he said.
Mr Lloyd has asked for the public's views on his proposal.
He said the county now had "more officers than it has ever had in its history" and was on target to have more than 2,350 in post by the end of April, which is 300 more than in 2019.
"This landmark was achieved because in previous consultations [residents] overwhelmingly told me that [they] wanted more officers on the streets," he said.
"Now this is being delivered, I want to ensure that this record-breaking force is maintained and fully supported."
Residents are being asked to comment on increasing the annual police precept - the part of the council tax that pays for policing - for an average Band D property, from £223 to £238 a year.
Mr Lloyd said money needed for the 2023-24 financial year should be funded by a combination of £142.2m from central government, £111m from council tax and an additional £18.4m in fees, charges and other grants.
This year, council tax raised £104m, and the proposed increase would raise an additional £7m to balance the budget.
Mr Lloyd, Conservative, said he recognised people were facing "tough financial times" but policing was "not immune" from cost of living pressures, particularly in relation to wage and energy costs, so his proposed increase would be below the rate of inflation.
A survey will run until 15 January.