Hemel Hempstead: Pedestrian killed in Christmas Eve crash
- Published
A pedestrian has been killed in a crash on a Christmas Eve.
The woman was struck by a black Nissan Juke in Bennetts End Road, Hemel Hempstead, at about 18:10 GMT.
Police said an investigation was under way and the woman's next of kin had been informed.
Sgt Simon Cooper said: "Losing a loved one is devastating at any time, but even more so at this time of year and our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.