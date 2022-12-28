Attempted murder arrest after two women hit by car in Milton Keynes
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two women were hit by a car.
Thames Valley Police said it happened on South Fifth Street, Milton Keynes, at about 03:20 GMT on Tuesday.
A woman in her 20s and another in her 30s were taken to hospital with serious injuries, the force said.
A 26-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.
A second man, aged 29 and also from Milton Keynes, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and was released on police bail.
