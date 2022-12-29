Central Bedfordshire Council approves plans for up to 1,500 homes
- Published
A housing, commercial and leisure development of up to 1,500 homes has been approved by councillors.
Plans for the 263-acre (106-hectare) site near Biggleswade were approved by Central Bedfordshire Council, subject to a legal agreement being signed.
Section 106 agreements are negotiated between developers and councils, with money from developers being used to fund parks, schools and other services.
The council said more contributions were anticipated due to inflation.
A report to the council's committee said the applicant's suggested Section 106 contributions were "materially the same" as those detailed in March 2019.
The council head of planning delivery Jenny Selley referred to "an increase in some contributions" anticipated because of recent cost increases through inflation and the time taken by the applicant "to engage".
Applicant UK Regeneration's outline proposals include the housing and commercial development, a primary school, other leisure and community facilities, as well as open space, allotments and a country park, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Independent Biggleswade South councillor Hayley Whitaker said: "Some of the Section 106 costs to the developer have risen, but not all."
She highlighted town council requests for spending on cemeteries and allotments.
Ms Selley said: "Officers are satisfied Central Bedfordshire Council is entitled to enter into that legal agreement with the receivers who control the site now, not the former director.
"The contributions are evidence-based on responses provided by the spending officers. Four have increased."
