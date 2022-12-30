QPR apologises over offensive message about Luton Town fan
- Published
A football club has apologised after an offensive message about at a rival fan appeared on its stadium's main screen.
Brian Rourke, 53, a Luton Town fan, was found with a serious head injury following his team's defeat to Queens Park Rangers in November 2021.
At Thursday's game between the two teams, a message was screened that included a derogatory term for someone who had a brain injury.
QPR said it was "investigating" who was responsible for submitting the message.
The message was screened during the game at the London club's Loftus Road stadium, where QPR were beaten 3-0 by the Hatters.
Mr Rourke was critically injured and placed on life support after the incident in west London on 19 November 2021.
The following month his wife, Vee Rourke, said he was no longer on a life support machine but would need extensive rehabilitation.
Mrs Rourke said her husband was going to need to learn to walk and talk again.
"We're going to have Brian back. It's going to be a long road but we will get there," she said.
Jack Ellicott, 27, from Edgware, north London, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm last year and is due to stand trial at Isleworth Crown Court on 18 September.
QPR said it was "hugely disappointed" by the message.
"The team who operate the big screen were not aware of the true identity of the individual in the message," a club spokesman said.
"The message was submitted under the guise of a QPR supporter's uncle who had been seriously injured in an accident.
"We receive hundreds of messages and photos throughout the season and incidents such as this can be very difficult to identify."
QPR's chief executive Lee Hoos said: "On behalf of the club, I would like to apologise unreservedly to all who were understandably upset by the posting of the message, in particular Brian Rourke and his family.
"If we are successful in identifying the individual concerned, they will face a lifetime ban from Loftus Road.
"As a club we are also exploring safeguarding measures to try and ensure this doesn't happen again."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk