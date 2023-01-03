Luton: Trains suspended after bus gets stuck under bridge
- Published
Train services had to be suspended after a bus became stuck beneath a railway bridge.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the junction of Midland Road and Church Street in Luton at about 09:30 GMT.
The double decker was stuck underneath the bridge but "no persons were injured or trapped", the service said.
Bedfordshire Police and Network Rail were also at the scene and people were warned to "expect huge delays".
The fire service said the bus was released at about 10:30 GMT.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.