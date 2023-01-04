Former Bedfordshire police officer sacked for gross misconduct
A former police officer committed gross misconduct by shouting and swearing at a woman while off duty, a disciplinary panel found.
Luke Moore was a detective constable with Bedfordshire Police at the time of the incident in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire in August 2021.
He failed to declare a community resolution order when applying for another role, the panel heard.
Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said he was "appalled by the behaviour".
The panel found that had Mr Moore not resigned, he would have been sacked without notice.
He was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct at the hearing in Bedfordshire Police headquarters on Wednesday.
Mr Moore has also been placed on the police barred list.
Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said: "I expect my officers to display a high standard of personal conduct towards members of the public while both on and off duty.
"I was appalled by the behaviour displayed by this former officer, and this was a clear case of gross misconduct warranting a dismissal.
"Any lesser outcome in this case would in my view fail to maintain public confidence and trust in the force."
