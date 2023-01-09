Hemel Hempstead couple propose to each other at same time
A couple who proposed to each other at the same time - with rings prepared - said it confirms they are "soulmates".
Bee Nichols and James Kavanagh were at primary school together near Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, and met again by chance during lockdown.
While on holiday, Miss Nichols went down on one knee, not realising James was planning to do the same, that day.
Their double proposal has now been seen millions of times on Twitter, which Miss Nichols said was " amazing".
"I'm definitely not the person who believes in soulmates, but after this experience with James, there are so many coincidences, I think I have to," she said.
Miss Nichols, a 29-year-old plant scientist who now lives in Norwich, had not seen James for years when she returned to her home village to live with her parents in 2020.
PhD student James, who uses they/them pronouns, had also returned to the family home, and met his bride-to-be again at a local running club during the easing of lockdown restrictions.
'We kept almost meeting'
"I recognised them from somewhere, and realised I played football with James's brother, and my brother was in Scouts with their parents," said Miss Nichols.
"We had lots of mutual friends at secondary school and at university; we kept almost meeting, but not quite.
"It was really sweet - his mum still has a tea towel we'd made in primary school that has both our names on and our self-portraits."
The couple began dating and had recently bought Ms Nichols' engagement ring ahead of a two-day break in Latvia in December.
I don’t know much about soulmates, but we had the same idea and wore matching hats. pic.twitter.com/tE1rCffZhH— Dr Bee Nichols 🌱 (@smileyplantlady) January 3, 2023
"We knew it [getting engaged] was the next step, but not until 2023, but it looked so romantic and I had found a ring [for James] that matched mine," she said.
"While we were away I'd organised a trip to go dog-sledding and to an observation tower and my idea was to propose at the top.
"When I got there, it was quite busy, and I felt nervous and went very quiet, but then so did James and I thought 'maybe he knows I'm about to propose'.
"So I proposed, they said yes, then I found out the reason they'd gone quiet was they were planning to propose to me, while on the trip.
"They said something like 'I hope you don't mind, I was also planning to propose', and I gasped - I was so shocked I said 'no' completely by accident, but I meant 'no, I can't believe you're doing this'."
A fellow tourist captured the moment and Miss Nichols tweeted the photos, with many calling their story "cute" and "adorable".
"I can look at those pictures and immediately be back there in that moment," said Miss Nichols.
