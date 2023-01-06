Man jailed for attacking woman on Dunstable Downs in 2006
A man who attacked a woman on an evening walk in 2006 has been jailed for three years and nine months.
Darren Andrews, 48, was caught when a cold case review matched his DNA to that found on the victim's clothes.
Luton Crown Court heard the woman "lived with the fear of being grabbed from behind" ever since and Andrews had stolen her "freedom and peace of mind".
Andrews, of High Street North, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, pleaded guilty to sexual assault.
The victim was aged 25 at the time of the attack and had been staying with a friend, the court was told.
Recorder Andrew Johnson said Andrews, who was aged 32 at the time, "pounced" on his victim.
Jailing him, he said: "It was a stranger attack on a lone woman who is entitled to be safe from predators. A predator is what you were."
'Kicked and screamed'
At 21:00 BST on 1 July 2006, the victim went for a walk on Dunstable Downs while it was still light.
The court heard she passed two teenage girls, a group of boys playing football and walked past Andrews heading in the opposite direction.
She moved on to a more remote spot before seeing him a few metres away.
She then felt a hand on her mouth and was pulled to the ground before Andrews tried to pull her trousers down, prosecutor Henry James said.
The court heard Andrews then "pulled her across the ground by her ankles", while she kicked and screamed, before he ran off.
"Had she not fought back it seems likely a far more serious offence would have been committed," Mr James said.
The victim called for help, but police officers were unable to find Andrews.
A 2020 cold case review matched his DNA to that on the waistband of her tracksuit, the court heard.
Andrews lived a short distance from the attack scene.
Defending, Alesdair King said Andrews had no recollection of the offence, but accepted the psychological harm caused to the woman.
Andrews was sentenced to three years and nine months in jail, must register as a sex offender and was banned from contacting the victim.
