Ware: Bereaved mum inspired by baby son fighting cancer
- Published
The mother of a three-month-old baby with blood cancer said the way he has coped with chemotherapy has been inspirational.
Sophie Kitcher, from Ware, Hertfordshire, said Ralphie was being "incredibly strong".
The 34-year-old's first child Huxley died at three days old in 2021.
"Ralphie you are loved beyond words, you are our inspiration, hero, world and our strength that keeps us going," she said.
Ralphie, who was born on 5 October at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, has had two rounds of chemotherapy so far to treat his acute myeloid leukaemia.
He is about to start a third round, where he will be hooked up to a machine for eight hours a day.
"My heart is still breaking each day seeing him go through all this and I'm still struggling to accept the fact that my baby boy has cancer but at the same time it has been the most magical time spending each and every minute with him and his Daddy.
"We've shared the most precious moments and made the best memories that we will cherish forever," she said.
Her son Huxley was diagnosed with Down's syndrome at birth and died three days later in July 2021 during surgery to repair a hole in his intestine.
Ralphie was given the middle name Leo in memory of his big brother, who was born under the star sign.
Mrs Kitcher said at the time she felt Ralphie had arrived to "help heal Mummy and Daddy's broken hearts" and he had made them smile again.
Friends have set up a GoFundMe page for the family, which has raised more than £82,000 so far, to help pay for their accommodation while Ralphie has chemotherapy at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.
"Thank you so much for everyone's continued support," Mrs Kitcher said. "It really does make this journey so much easier for us to all be together as a family.
"Please all keep praying for us, we may be half way there but we still have a long long way to go. Keep kicking cancer's butt my baby, you've got this," she added.
