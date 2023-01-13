Man pleads guilty to throwing egg towards King in Luton
A man has pleaded guilty to throwing an egg towards King Charles III during a walkabout.
Harry May, 21, was charged with a public order offence relating to the royal visit to Luton on 6 December.
The King was initially steered away from crowds by protection officers, but continued his visit shortly afterwards.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard that May, from Moreton Road South in Luton, thought the monarch's visit to a "poor area" was in "bad taste".
Prosecutor Jason Seetal said police had detained the defendant - who gave his full name as Harry Spartacus May - after seeing him hurl a projectile which landed on the ground near the King as he spoke with members of the public.
May was charged with using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
Mr Seetal said that when officers interviewed him, May told them "he did this because he believed the King visiting a town like Luton, which is a deprived and poor area, was in bad taste and he wanted to make a point of this".
May sat in the dock wearing glasses and a navy jacket and remained expressionless as the facts were read out to the court.
He is now awaiting sentence.
