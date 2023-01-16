Hemel Hempstead: Pedestrian killed in Christmas Eve crash named as Shelagh Casey
A pedestrian killed in a crash on Christmas Eve has been named.
Shelagh Casey, 52, died in collision involving a black Nissan Juke at a pedestrian crossing in Bennetts End Road, Hemel Hempstead, at about 18:10 GMT.
A 33-year-old woman from Luton arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving was later released on bail.
Hertfordshire Police said investigations were continuing.
The brothers of Ms Casey, who was born in the town, said she would be "dearly missed by all who knew her".
"She was very outgoing and made friends easily," a statement said.
"She was well known, not only in her local neighbourhood, but also in the wider community.
"A lifelong dog lover, she often rescued and rehomed dogs in need of her help."
PC David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Losing a loved one is extremely difficult at any time of year, but it was especially hard for Shelagh's family to get this devastating news at Christmas. Our thoughts remain with them."
He has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
