Luton murder probe victim named as Ashraful Choudhury
A man who died hours after he was found injured at a property in Luton has been named during a court hearing.
Ashraful Choudhury, in his 20s, was discovered with serious injuries when police were called to Biscot Road on 11 January. He later died in hospital.
Cameron Leckey, 32, of Biscot Road, appeared at St Albans Crown Court charged with murder and has been remanded in custody.
He is due at the same court for a plea hearing on 13 March.
