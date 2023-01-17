Stolen Knebworth Park vehicle used in John Lewis ram-raid
A 4x4 vehicle was stolen from the grounds of a stately home and used in a ram-raid on a John Lewis store, police said.
Hertfordshire Police said a Mitsubishi L200 was taken from Knebworth Park at about 01:00 GMT on Sunday.
It was then used to smash into John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City, where thousands of pounds worth of jewellery was stolen, the force said.
It has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
The force said two people broke into the office at Knebworth Park and gained access to a safe before removing the vehicle's keys.
At about 02:30 GMT, the black Mitsubishi and a motorbike pulled up outside the department store and the 4x4 was reversed into a window.
Jewellery was then stolen and both suspects fled the scene on the motorbike, police said.
Det Sgt Thomas Hassall said: "A car was seen driving around The Campus roundabout just as the motorbike drove away and the driver and occupants of this car could be useful witnesses. If this was you, please get in touch, and if you have a dashcam please also check that.
"I'd also like to hear from any other drivers who were in the area - either near John Lewis or Knebworth Park - and again, I ask that you please check any dashcam footage you might have."
