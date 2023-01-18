Arrest after pedestrian dies in Milton Keynes road collision
Police investigating the death of a pedestrian in a collision involving three cars have arrested a driver.
Officers were called to Secklow Gate, close to the Xscape complex in Milton Keynes, at 19:45 GMT on Monday.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital where he died, Thames Valley Police said.
A 26-year-old man from the city was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and causing death by careless driving.
He was released on police bail until 16 April.
Police said the collision involved a Seat Ibiza, a white Hyundai Tucson and a black Citroen C1 - and no-one else was injured.
The force appealed for witnesses and anyone in the area who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
PC Mellissa Wells, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, said: "Sadly, a man has died in this collision and our thoughts are with his loved ones.
"I would like to hear from anybody who was driving near Xscape on Monday night and saw anything that may assist our investigation."
