Luton plane halted on runway to return medicine to dad
- Published
A father has praised two "phenomenal" airport security guards for halting a plane to return the medication he needed for his heart condition.
Damien, 42, was flying to Paris from London Luton Airport (LLA) when he became separated from the medication after it went through an x-ray machine.
Despite frantic searches, he boarded the flight thinking it was lost.
"Whatever magic they used, to find it and get it back to me is phenomenal in the time they had," he said.
"Hats off to them."
The father-of-two, from Derbyshire, needs a number of medications and sprays after he had a heart attack aged 39.
"I started to panic and the children were worried we wouldn't be able to get away," he said.
He said he waited for about 20 minutes with staff around him looking for it.
"They were emptying bins, checking trays," he said.
He was told, after CCTV footage had been checked, that security staff had seen someone had accidentally taken his medication and they would do their best to get it back to him.
The family decided to go ahead with the trip, which included a visit to Disneyland Paris.
They were on the plane as it was getting ready to take off when it was halted.
A stewardess informed him his medication had been found and the pilot explained to passengers on the EasyJet plane that it had been stopped so something "important" could be reunited with its owner.
"I'm getting redder and redder and then this guy comes on with a high-vis jacket and clip board, hands my medication to the stewardess, who hands it to me," he said.
LLA spokesman said two of its security guards, Kyle Barnard and Paul Daglish, had "got straight on the case".
He said they eventually found the medicine and asked the pilot to return the plane to the stand.
"The relief I can't tell you, we just didn't think we were going to see it again", Damien said.
"I've been telling everyone at work I've had a plane stopped for me."
