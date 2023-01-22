M40 closed in Buckinghamshire after multiple vehicle crash
A serious crash involving multiple vehicles means the M40 will be shut for "a considerable time", National Highways said.
The crash happened between Stokenchurch and High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, just before 08:15 GMT.
The road is closed in both directions between junctions four and five with heavy traffic congestion in the area.
National Highways said: "Due to the nature of the incident, the closure is expected to be protracted."
It said diversions were in place and trapped traffic southbound carriage was being released from the rear of the queue.
All emergency services attended the incident as well as the air ambulance.
