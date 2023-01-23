M40 in Buckinghamshire reopens after fatal eight-vehicle crash
- Published
The M40 was fully reopened on Sunday night after two people died in crash involving eight vehicles on the southbound carriageway.
The crash happened between Stokenchurch and High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, just before 08:15 GMT on Sunday.
Police said two more people were seriously injured and a further 10 people had minor injuries.
Thames Valley Police said a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, had died at the scene.
All emergency services attended the incident as well as the air ambulance.
The northbound carriage was reopened at about 11:30 and the southbound section between junctions four and five reopened shortly after 21:00, National Highways said.
Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk