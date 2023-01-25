Camphill Milton Keynes: 'This is a community that is almost like a family'
Camphill in Milton Keynes has been supporting people with learning disabilities for more than 40 years. But as its residents have aged, the needs of the charity are also changing. What is it like to live here?
More than 70 people with learning disabilities call Camphill Milton Keynes home.
The aim at Camphill is to give its residents a safe and fulfilling place to live and work which is integrated with the wider community.
Founded in 1981, those living there are ageing, and the need for what it offers people is steadily increasing.
The charity is currently trying to raise £15m for extra and improved accommodation.
Liam Drinkwater says without Camphill he would most likely be "living in Northampton not doing a lot".
"I came to Camphill for an open day when I was young," he says. "I really enjoy being here. I've done many different workshops."
Mr Drinkwater has explored weaving, felting tool-making, and comic-book drawing among many other crafts.
His comic creations were recently displayed at the Now You See Me exhibition in Milton Keynes.
"You get support when and where you need it, and you get be to part of the community and contribute to society," he says.
"It is a bit like a job, but there's a whole community - it is almost like a family.
"I really enjoy doing my theatre workshop on Tuesdays. We get to do community events too which is great.
"It is great really, I have learned so many skills."
Amy Prior is 46 years old and has lived here for the past 15 years after arriving at Camphill from Gloucestershire.
"I like the atmosphere around here and there are nice people," she says. "The staff are here to look after you; they are very nice and helpful.
"I've got my own bedroom which I like to clean every Monday.
"I like to go swimming, shopping, the workshops - everything, really."
A keen potter, she says the planned improvements to the site are very much needed.
"They need to have more facilities for people who might need extra help. And people are getting a bit older.
"They need to get stairlifts and special beds in when they need them."
She says she hopes the new accommodation will mean she will be able to stay at Camphill into her later years.
"It is very nice because we quite often get celebrities walking through," says Matthew Fisher, 51.
"I love working in the theatre here - it is my favourite workshop.
"I like it here because I have got loads of friends. I have been here 24 years."
He is currently preparing for a performance of Twelfth Night, and is involved in the technical side of the production.
One of his friends was former resident Alastair Shaw, who moved from Camphill after developing dementia.
Mr Shaw, who had Down's syndrome, died in 2021.
His sister-in-law, the BBC broadcaster Martha Kearney, has become a patron of Camphill Milton Keynes and says the type of improvements planned at the facility would mean people like Alastair would, in the future, be able to remain at Camphill.
"Anybody who met him knew what a truly and exceptionally warm, fun and life-affirming person he was.
"He really did enhance his life here because it is a community, and he was a very sociable and fun person. It gave him a real sense of fulfilment in his life.
"When it was first set up, Camphill was for younger people with learning disabilities," she says. "But they got old, and at the moment it is just not set up for older people.
"Alastair's case shows the need there is for the right type of care for older people to carry on living here in familiar surroundings."
Lucy Davies, development manager at Camphill, says the community at Camphill "lives, works, plays and celebrates together".
"Residents get involved in creative workshops during the day and live together on site," she says. "Living at Camphill is about having a real purpose in life and meaningful activity.
"Having a reason to get out of bed in the morning is important to everybody, and that includes our residents here.
"There is now better medical care and a better awareness of how to support people with disabilities so lifespans are being extended.
"And as people age, they get age-related illnesses such as dementia, sight loss and a loss of mobility. This affects everybody.
"Our houses need to adapt, and we are going to need to build more appropriate housing for our residents and for more people with disabilities so we can better serve Milton Keynes.
The site has its own tool workshop with a range of specialist machines which can be used to refurbish a variety of items.
Paddy Warr, 41, has been at Camphill for 18 years and spends a lot of his week working servicing a variety of tools which are then sent abroad.
The types of tools he services include bicycle repair kits.
"Once they are serviced, we put them in a kit and then they are sent abroad to be used."
"I've got a lot of friends here - and a girlfriend as well," he says. "I like it a lot here."
All photographs by Kate Bradbrook
