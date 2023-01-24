Man killed in Watford wall collapse at building site
- Published
A man has died after a wall collapsed on a building site.
Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to Hagden Lane in Watford, at about 10:15 GMT.
Hertfordshire Police, who tweeted just before 11:00 asking people to avoid the area, have said the family of the man, who was in his 30s, had been informed of his death.
The Health and Safety Executive has also been notified of the incident, they said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.