Milton Keynes bus stolen by drunken passenger, say police

The stolen bus surrounded by police cars in Milton KeynesThames Valley Police
The single-decker was reported stolen at the Tesco bus stop on Tongwell Street, Milton Keynes, at about 18:20 GMT on Monday

A bus was stolen by a drunken passenger who "left a trail of devastation" as it crashed with multiple vehicles, police said.

Thames Valley Police said the single-decker was reported stolen at the Tesco bus stop on Tongwell Street, Milton Keynes, at about 18:20 GMT on Monday.

Officers found the bus at Milton Keynes Central railway station.

The force said a man, 43, from the city, was arrested on suspicion of offences including dangerous driving.

It said the man, also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and drink-driving, remained in custody.

The force posted on its Facebook page: "When people say 'when you've had a drink, take the bus', it isn't meant to be taken literally.

"This bus in Milton Keynes was stolen by a drunken passenger earlier on this evening, and left a trail of devastation as it collided with numerous other vehicles before being stopped."

Police said no-one was injured during the incident and other passengers managed to flee the bus as it was being stolen.

