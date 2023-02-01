Luton murder: William McDonagh jailed for driving over Robert Duggan
A man who drove over his victim after a dispute about a £20 debt has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years for murder.
Robert Duggan, 60, died from catastrophic injuries outside his home in Luton on 11 June.
William McDonagh, who was believed to be drunk at the time, tried to break into Mr Duggan's home before hitting him with a stolen Volvo.
The 53-year-old, of Verulam Gardens in the town, was given a life sentence.
McDonagh was found guilty by a jury at his trial at Luton Crown Court, which heard how he tried to barge into Mr Duggan's flat in Axe Close on the Marsh Farm estate.
Screwdrivers
He claimed he was owed £20 and Mr Duggan asked why he was coming back after three years, the court heard.
The defendant bought a bottle of whisky from a nearby Nisa store, before returning, and smashing the living room window with a brick.
The victim came outside and used his crutch to try knocking two screwdrivers from McDonagh's hands.
Jurors were told Mr Duggan and his daughter walked into the road to watch as McDonagh left the scene, but CCTV showed the moment he returned, speeding towards them in the Volvo.
A wheelie bin was knocked over before the car struck Mr Duggan.
Prosecutor Stuart Trimmer KC said: "The victim was killed by the defendant as if he had shot or stabbed him."
He said McDonagh "stops to observe" what he did before he drove off.
'Something so insignificant'
Judge Martyn Zeidman KC passed the life sentence with the minimum 16-year term which McDonagh must serve before being considered for release.
He pleaded guilty before the trial to a lesser charge of causing death by dangerous driving, but had denied murder.
Mr Duggan's daughter Karen, who tried to push him out of the way of the car, said in a statement released after the sentencing: "I cannot put into words how devastating that day was for me and my family.
"My dad was kind, generous and caring.
"He was a lovely man and his death has left a large hole in my life which cannot be filled."
Det Insp Iain Macpherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "I am glad that McDonagh's sentence reflects the severity of his crime in which a man lost his life over something so insignificant."
