Potton man Nathan Bibby jailed after knife attack at Sandy wake
- Published
A man has been jailed for six-and-a-half years after he knifed a fellow mourner at a funeral wake.
Nathan Bibby, of Common Road, Potton, stabbed the man multiple times outside a pub in Sandy last July following an argument at a funeral.
The 36-year-old admitted wounding with intent and possession of a knife at Luton Crown Court last month.
Bedfordshire Police said it was an "extremely violent attack".
Bibby had left the venue after an argument with the man earlier in the evening but returned later with a knife.
He stabbed his victim in the torso several times in front of onlookers before fleeing.
The man was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds and a punctured lung but has made a full recovery.
'Serious injuries'
Bibby was sentenced to six years and two months for wounding with intent and one-year for possession of a bladed article.
He was also sentenced to four months for breaching a suspended sentence order he had been given for a prior assault on an emergency service worker.
All the sentences will run concurrently.
Det Con Jade Heredia said it was "an extremely violent attack that left the victim with serious injuries".
"Bibby's actions show the callous disregard he had for his victim's life and it was only through sheer luck that it did not have more grave consequences," she said.
"We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those who commit violent crimes are held accountable for their actions."