Hemel Hempstead: Woman arrested after boy hit by car
- Published
A woman has been arrested after a car hit a 14-year-old boy as he crossed a road in Hertfordshire.
A black Seat Leon hit the boy while he was crossing the A2451 London Road in Hemel Hempstead on Thursday at about 18:00 GMT.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, Thames Valley Police said.
"We are trying to determine exactly what happened this evening," said Sgt Nicholas Kane.
"As well as witnesses, we are also keen to hear from anyone with dash cam footage or anyone who saw the incident."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.