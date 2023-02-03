Milton Keynes: Family of girl killed in dog attack thank community
Published
The family of a four-year-old girl killed in a dog attack said they have been "overwhelmed with the love felt by the community".
Officers attended a house in Broadlands in Milton Keynes just after 17:00 GMT on Tuesday after reports a dog had attacked a child in a back garden.
The victim has been named locally as Alice Stones, but she has not been formally identified.
Police said the dog, which was "humanely destroyed", was a family pet.
An online fundraising page has been set up to help raise money towards the funeral and to support her family "in this desperate time of need".
The organiser of the fundraiser said: "The family of the little girl want to thank everyone who has donated, shared or sent their condolences during this horrendous time.
"Nothing has gone unnoticed and they are overwhelmed with the love felt by the community during this unthinkable tragedy."
About £3,000 has been raised so far.
A candlelit vigil was held at Grand Union Vineyard Church near to the house on Wednesday evening.
Prayers were said for the family and music was played over speakers, including Amazing Grace and Over The Rainbow.
Thames Valley Police said officers were working to establish the breed of the dog.
The force said an investigation was under way to fully understand the circumstances, but it was believed to be a "tragic isolated incident".
It said no arrests had been made.
Rishi Sunak expressed his condolences to the family during Prime Minister's Questions and thanked the emergency services for responding "rapidly and professionally".
