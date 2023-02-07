Hemel Hempstead: Boy, 14, struck by car while crossing road dies
- Published
A 14-year-old boy who was struck by a car as he crossed a road has died, police have confirmed.
The boy was seriously injured on London Road, at the junction of Two Waters Road, Hemel Hempstead, on 2 February at about 18:00 GMT.
The female driver, 23, of a black Seat Leon was arrested and released on bail, Hertfordshire Police said.
Det Con Dale Morris said its "thoughts are with the boy's family and friends at this extremely difficult time".
He appealed for witnesses to come forward.
"I'd be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the incident, or the events leading up to it," said the detective.
The Hertfordshire Scouts in Hemel Hempstead paid tribute to the teenager, who they said was an Explorer Scout, describing him as "keen" and "willing to join in with a good spirit in all activities."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk