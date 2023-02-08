Driver caught eating soup at the wheel by police at Bedford
- Published
A car driver was caught by police eating soup with a spoon while travelling at 50mph (80km/h), officers said.
Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said the driver was spotted on the A421 at Bedford.
Officers said the driver was using a spoon to "slurp" the soup with "no hands on the wheel".
They said it was "not the only fast food eater we caught that day".
Details of the incident were posted on the unit's Twitter account.
