Ex-Royal Navy officer jailed over 1983 Stevenage sex attack
An ex-Royal Navy officer who attempted to carry out a serious sexual attack on a teenage boy 40 years ago has been jailed.
Paul King, 63, pleaded guilty on the first day of trial to assaulting the 16-year-old in Fairlands Valley Park, in Stevenage, on 10 February 1983.
St Albans Crown Court heard he had been identified and charged following developments in DNA technology.
King, of Montpelier, Brighton, was jailed for eight years.
The court heard the boy had been pushing his bike home through the snow at about 21:30 GMT when King, then aged 23, asked him for the time.
He then grabbed him from behind and attempted to attack him before indecently assaulting him.
Prosecutors said swabs taken in 1983 were eventually matched by Hertfordshire Constabulary to DNA taken from King.
The victim said he ended his relationship with his girlfriend shortly after the incident and continued to suffer "small flashbacks".
Passing sentence Judge Michael Roques said King's victim had been "absolutely terrified", adding: "You have had a devastating impact on his life."
King pleaded guilty to the two sexual offences in December.
Richard Elliott, defending, said his client could not remember details of the offence and felt remorse.
The court heard King had five previous convictions for nine offences, including other sex attacks carried out in 1984 and 1991.
