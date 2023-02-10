Birdwatchers flock to see rare jack snipe sighting
Three "rarely seen" northern European wading birds have been attracting large numbers of visitors, a charity said.
For the first time in six years, jack snipe have been spotted at Lemsford Springs Nature Reserve near Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.
The species usually prefers to remain camouflaged in dense, wetland vegetation.
However, these birds have been seen in the open for prolonged periods on four occasions since October, said Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust.
Reserve warden, Barry Trevis, said the birds were tempted into the open by "an abundance of shrimp" and a chalk stream which "never freezes".